Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $451,000 Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOVE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 109,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,847.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

