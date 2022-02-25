Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in McKesson were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 347,996 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $266.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.03. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

