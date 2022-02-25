Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $316,880.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $495,400.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

