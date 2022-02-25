Truist Financial Weighs in on MDA Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MDA in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MDA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDA. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MDA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. cut their target price on MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.42. MDA has a twelve month low of C$8.24 and a twelve month high of C$18.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

