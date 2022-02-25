Truist Financial Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $57.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for KBR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. KBR has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 216.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 87.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in KBR by 44.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

