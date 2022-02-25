Truist Financial Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMED. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.77. 8,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,355. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.