True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.31

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.31 and traded as low as C$7.30. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 311,855 shares changing hands.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, True North Commercial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$652.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

