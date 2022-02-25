Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TEEC traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 92.50 ($1.26). 29,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,414. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.50 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.28.
Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company Profile
