Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TEEC traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 92.50 ($1.26). 29,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,414. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.50 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.28.

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

