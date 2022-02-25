Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 64,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,625. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.82.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

