TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $39,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,028 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNET opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.20.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

