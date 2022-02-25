Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $298.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.25 million and the lowest is $271.80 million. Trex posted sales of $228.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.58.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 620,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,440,000 after buying an additional 51,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. Trex has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

