Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.74 million, a P/E ratio of -439.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Trecora Resources by 21.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

