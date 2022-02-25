TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.
Shares of TA opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $614.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $64.58.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.
TravelCenters of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
