Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.34. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 663 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

