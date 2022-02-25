Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COOK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:COOK traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 758,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Traeger has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $55,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

