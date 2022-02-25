Traders Buy Large Volume of Gold Fields Call Options (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,355 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 207% compared to the typical volume of 2,070 call options.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.27 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,742 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

