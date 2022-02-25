Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 7,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,542% compared to the average volume of 459 call options.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 314,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,346. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.