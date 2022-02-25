TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 365,376 shares of company stock valued at $902,948. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

