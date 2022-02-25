TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

TPIC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,457. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $421.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 236,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 722,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 201,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

