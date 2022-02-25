TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.
TPIC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,457. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $421.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.
TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
