TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TOWN. StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TowneBank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.