Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as low as C$1.46. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 143,833 shares.

TXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$199.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$329.75 million and a P/E ratio of 395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.77.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

