TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
TTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.
Shares of TTE opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.