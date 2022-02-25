TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of TTE opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

