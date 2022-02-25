Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.75

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.75 and traded as low as $38.80. Toshiba shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 610 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

