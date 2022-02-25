Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bilibili by 6,433.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 225,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

