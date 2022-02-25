Toroso Investments LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 51.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
