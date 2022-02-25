Toroso Investments LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

