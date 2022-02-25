Toroso Investments LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $139.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.02 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.42.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

