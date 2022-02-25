Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after buying an additional 258,192 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

