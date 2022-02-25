Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $40,832,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $30,661,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.57.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $127.07 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.91 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.91.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

