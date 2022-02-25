Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Amdocs by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

