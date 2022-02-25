TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Gordon Haskett

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Gordon Haskett from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Gordon Haskett currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

