TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TJX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 129,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.