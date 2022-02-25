Titon’s (TON) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:TON opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Titon has a 12 month low of GBX 64.75 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.26. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Titon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

