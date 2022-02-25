Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,716 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

