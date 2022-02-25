Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,445 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.