Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,131 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DE opened at $342.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.14.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
