Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,131 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

NYSE DE opened at $342.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.