Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.81 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,647 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 578.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after buying an additional 144,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $170.19 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.57 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average is $195.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

