Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masimo were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.14. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

