Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after buying an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after buying an additional 233,289 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.80. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

