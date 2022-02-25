Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 209,523 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 209,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $4,259,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,033,234 shares of company stock worth $361,859,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

