Thomas W. Seger Purchases 8,000 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.