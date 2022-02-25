THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get THK alerts:

OTCMKTS THKLY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278. THK has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.