Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

THR opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.95 million, a P/E ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

