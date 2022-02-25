Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $731.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

