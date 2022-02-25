The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

NYSE:TD opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,922,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

