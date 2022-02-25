The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE JOE opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.12. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in St. Joe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in St. Joe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in St. Joe by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

