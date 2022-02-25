The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $38.26. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 11,605 shares.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.49.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

