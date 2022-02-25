The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.86

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.86 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 127.60 ($1.74). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.74), with a volume of 4,515,508 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 1.05%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
