The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.86

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.86 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 127.60 ($1.74). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.74), with a volume of 4,515,508 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 1.05%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.