The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $132.64

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.64 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 149.60 ($2.03), with a volume of 194418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.20 ($2.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.75. The company has a market cap of £682.03 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

