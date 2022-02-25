The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $154.86. The company had a trading volume of 89,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $374.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

